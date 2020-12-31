The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.

NYSE PNC opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

