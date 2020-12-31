The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Down to $179.75

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $179.75, but opened at $171.00. The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) shares last traded at $178.00, with a volume of 10,372 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.22. The stock has a market cap of £172.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

About The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.