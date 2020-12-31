The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Price Down 13.2%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $42.48. 1,224,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 258,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The St. Joe by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The St. Joe by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 35.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

