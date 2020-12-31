The Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00273636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.01940924 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.