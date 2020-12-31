THEKEY Trading Up 5.6% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $44,351.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

