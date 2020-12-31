Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.33). 43,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 82,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.20 ($0.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.82 million and a P/E ratio of -29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.35.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

