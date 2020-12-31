Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 5.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 2,825,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 782,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

