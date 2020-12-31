TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $0.67

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00038928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00274100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.01953981 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

