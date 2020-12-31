Tokenbox (TBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $177,707.58

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $177,707.58 and approximately $5,348.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

