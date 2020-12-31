Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.38

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.38 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 39717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

