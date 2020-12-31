TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Shares Up 7.8%

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TP ICAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

