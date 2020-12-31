TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Insider Mark C. Wiggins Purchases 1,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) insider Mark C. Wiggins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $10,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 190,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,752.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TCON stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

