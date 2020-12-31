TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc Buys 520,291 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 520,291 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

