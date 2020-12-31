Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 81,526 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,740% compared to the typical volume of 4,430 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.08. 167,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.