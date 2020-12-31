TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

Shares of TDG opened at $616.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,148 shares of company stock worth $61,953,434. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

