TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 7,315,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 3,588,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.