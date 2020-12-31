TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of TA opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $486.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

