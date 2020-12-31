Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $14.00. Tribune Publishing shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 2,697 shares trading hands.

TPCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $511.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.