Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Shares of Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.53. Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 19,857 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.47. The company has a market cap of £3.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87.

About Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN)

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

