Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $149,370.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth $254,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

