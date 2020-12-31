Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading Up 147% This Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 102.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $343,854.75 and approximately $15.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 147% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,973.23 or 0.99900468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00042000 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

