TrueChain Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00296074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.68 or 0.01999961 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

