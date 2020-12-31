Truist Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $27.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCE. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

