Trupanion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 517 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 628% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $291,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,013 shares of company stock worth $13,122,944. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,427.29 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

