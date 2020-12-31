Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Trxade Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 71.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Trxade Group Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

