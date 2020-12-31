Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.42

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 1606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

TSGTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.