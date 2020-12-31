Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.02

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $31.01. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 5,153,708 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 34.38 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.95.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

