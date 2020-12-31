Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.
Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.52 million, a P/E ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
