Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.52 million, a P/E ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

