Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $16.23. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 266,351 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$352.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 2.0628114 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

