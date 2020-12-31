Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Shares Down 11.4%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) shares were down 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 4,187,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 876,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuscan by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,167 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan by 812.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 749,350 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tuscan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

