U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

USWS traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 421,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,136. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

