UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

