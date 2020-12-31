Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.47.

RARE opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,716. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 117,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

