Unibright Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.14 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Unibright has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Unibright token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, Cryptopia and IDEX. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $65.14 million and $1.08 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00180205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00559969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00304637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

