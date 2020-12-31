Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.38.

UNP opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,450,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

