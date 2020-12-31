Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $4.04

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Uniswap has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $789.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00013975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002583 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,402,856 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

