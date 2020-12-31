Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Buys $43,000.00 in Stock

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unitil stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $650.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 44.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

