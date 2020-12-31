Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Buys $43,000.00 in Stock

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Unitil stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $650.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $65.76.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 44.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
