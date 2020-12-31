Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 13,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 152,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,000.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

