UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.80

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 123.06 ($1.61), with a volume of 167090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.68. The company has a market capitalization of £98.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

