USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and $1.11 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $739.82 or 0.02556050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019589 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,913,984,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,809,506 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, SouthXchange, CPDAX, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Korbit, OKEx, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Hotbit, Kucoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

