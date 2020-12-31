V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,568,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $106.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

