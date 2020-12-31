ValuEngine Upgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,933,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

