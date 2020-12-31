VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.65

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and traded as high as $24.28. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 2,789,066 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

