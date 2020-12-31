Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 560.6% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $211.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $216.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

