Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONE) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONE)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.91 and last traded at $174.37. Approximately 30,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 83,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.