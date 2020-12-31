Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXUS) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.55. Approximately 2,930,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,483,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

