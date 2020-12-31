VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 7.5%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 5,884,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,319,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $731.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

