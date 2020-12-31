Veil One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,731.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $27,731.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00128880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00565909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00161104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00309012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00083704 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.