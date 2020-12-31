Velas Price Hits $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Velas has a total market cap of $61.63 million and $1.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000984 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.