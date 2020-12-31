Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Vericel worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,150.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

